Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 748,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after acquiring an additional 345,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 200,028 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,842 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,628,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAFD opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAFD. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

