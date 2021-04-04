Federated Hermes Inc. Has $325,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,732,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

