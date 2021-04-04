Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.69.

SIVB opened at $483.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $136.63 and a 52 week high of $577.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.94.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

