Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,336 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Anika Therapeutics worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.07 million, a PE ratio of -85.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.47.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

