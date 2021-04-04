FactSet Research Systems Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.08 Per Share (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $11.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.15. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $317.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.62. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $249.13 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

