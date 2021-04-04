Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 536.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

FB stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.66. 17,615,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.