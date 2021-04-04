ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,108 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.2% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,506,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,724,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,190,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,164 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 132,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 280,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,758 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $790,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,148 shares of company stock worth $7,093,835. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of AAWW opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

