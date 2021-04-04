ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $586,000 Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,234 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $139,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Insiders sold a total of 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,138 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

