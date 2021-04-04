ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $546,000 Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

