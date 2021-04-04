ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 511,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESI stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

