ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,503 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $102.75 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

