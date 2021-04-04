ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 2,064 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 144.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $126.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $6,208,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,846.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,638. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.