EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel Sells $63,486.71 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EVER opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,080,000 after buying an additional 61,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 232,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

