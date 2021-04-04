EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel Sells $63,486.71 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
EVER opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $63.44.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
EVER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
