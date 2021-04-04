EvenCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $112,168.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $123,816.24 and $112,168.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00068718 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003139 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000734 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

