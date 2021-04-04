Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,988,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after buying an additional 362,467 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $23,683,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT traded up $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $141.80. The company had a trading volume of 331,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,384. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

