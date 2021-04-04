Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,691,000 after buying an additional 348,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Shares of TD stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $67.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

