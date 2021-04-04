Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 856 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

