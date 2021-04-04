Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 74,217 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,217 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,263,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 139,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.