Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 291.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,690,000 after purchasing an additional 320,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $259.43 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.19.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

