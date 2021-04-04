Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $180.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

