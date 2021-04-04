Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $28,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 80,564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328,985 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

