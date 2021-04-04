ETHplode Hits Market Capitalization of $124,013.86 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $124,013.86 and approximately $91.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHplode has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,876,548 coins and its circulating supply is 43,862,447 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

