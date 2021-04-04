Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

ETH stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $703.84 million, a PE ratio of 186.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

