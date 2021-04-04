Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

GMBL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $271.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

