Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 237.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 736.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 737,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,509,000 after buying an additional 471,900 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,784,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,746,000 after buying an additional 246,301 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

