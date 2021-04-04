Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Conn’s, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CONN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Conn’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

