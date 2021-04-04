EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $253.67 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $262.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

