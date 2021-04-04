EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $118,000 in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.04 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

