EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,589 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $93.58 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

