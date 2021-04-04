EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,361 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 143,785 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 261,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $137.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

