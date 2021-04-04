Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 53,808 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,808 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.40. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

