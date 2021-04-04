Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 10,698 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Groupon were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Groupon by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRPN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

