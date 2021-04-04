Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 32,733 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.10% of Casa Systems worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Casa Systems by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CASA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $823.30 million, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.