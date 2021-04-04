Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $533,000 in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,120,000 after buying an additional 111,031 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after buying an additional 50,097 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 838,881 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

