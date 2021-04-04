Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $543,000 Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,171 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

PVH stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

