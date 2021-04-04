Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 9,388 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.09% of United Fire Group worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Fire Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of UFCS opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $879.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.