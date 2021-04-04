Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 1,305 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.13% of Movado Group worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,041 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 167,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

