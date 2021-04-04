Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after buying an additional 450,224 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after buying an additional 155,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.