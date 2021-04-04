Energo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,953.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energo has traded down 94.9% against the US dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $343,893.28 and $2,953.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.00677948 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027782 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.