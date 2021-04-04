Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Emergent BioSolutions comprises 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $12.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.46. 3,196,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

