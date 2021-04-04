Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.65.

ESTC opened at $114.53 on Thursday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $137.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. Insiders have sold 134,317 shares of company stock worth $18,696,779 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 32.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

