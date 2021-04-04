Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.65.

NYSE ESTC opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. Insiders have sold 134,317 shares of company stock worth $18,696,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,294,000 after acquiring an additional 200,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Elastic by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

