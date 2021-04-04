Eduard Epshtein Sells 12,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$215,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,482 shares in the company, valued at C$16,136,707.08.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$19.93 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.47 and a 1-year high of C$36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -50.46.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

