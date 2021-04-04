Eden (EDN) Price Tops $0.0092

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $302,780.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eden has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.36 or 0.00686268 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.