EDC Blockchain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $336,321.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $336,321.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,160.93 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00037110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00097711 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

