Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.62.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $216.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.77 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

