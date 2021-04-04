DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.18

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $16.09. DZS shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 82,778 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get DZS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $429.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.