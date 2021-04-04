DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

ZIL2 stock opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €3.76 ($4.42) and a twelve month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a market cap of $798.97 million and a P/E ratio of -35.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of €14.01 and a 200-day moving average of €12.42.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

