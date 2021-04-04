Dusk Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.04 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $141.93 million and $15.04 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.41 or 0.00678751 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027809 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

