Dumac Inc. Acquires New Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Progyny makes up approximately 1.1% of Dumac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Progyny by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,310 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $115,014.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,039.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,908,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,616 shares of company stock worth $17,922,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

